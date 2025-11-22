Bangladesh jolted by third quake in 48 hrs; death toll rises to 10

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh was rattled by yet another earthquake at 6:06pm on Saturday, the third tremor in less than 48 hours, deepening public fear after a powerful quake on Friday left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.



According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), Saturday evening’s quake measured 4.3, with its epicentre 11km west of Narsingdi at a depth of 10km. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), however, recorded it as 3.7. Earlier at 10:36am, a separate tremor of 3.3 magnitude shook Palash upazila of Narsingdi, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) confirmed, correcting its initial report that placed the epicentre in Ashulia.



Friday’s 5.7-magnitude earthquake, felt across Dhaka and nearby districts, caused widespread panic and structural damage. Of the 10 dead, four were in Dhaka, five in Narsingdi, the epicentre, and one in Narayanganj. Several buildings were reported leaning in Sutrapur’s Swamibagh and Kalabagan’s Abedkhali Road, prompting emergency deployment.



Disaster management official Ishtiaqe Ahmed said the toll had risen as “a few hundred were injured” in Friday’s quake. Cracks have appeared in dozens of houses near the epicentre. “I don’t feel safe yet… Maybe we are next,” said Shahnaj Parvin, a resident of Ashulia.

Another Dhaka resident, Shadman Sakif Islam, told Al Jazeera he first saw “small ripples” in his coffee before “a massive shake” threw the city into panic. “My chair and table started shaking wildly… I never felt anything like this before,” he said.



Meteorologist Rubayet Kabir said aftershocks were expected: “Some small tremors are expected after any major earthquake. Bangladesh has been vulnerable for quite some time.” The government has activated its emergency operations centre to assess damage and coordinate rescue efforts.



Bangladesh lies on a major tectonic collision zone with several active fault lines, making it one of the world’s most earthquake-prone regions. Experts warn that the absence of a major quake in the past century “should not be taken as reassurance”. Dhaka remains highly vulnerable due to rapid urbanisation and weak construction standards, highlighted by past tragedies such as the Rana Plaza collapse.



Since 2024, Bangladesh has recorded 60 earthquakes, including three above magnitude 4.0, reflecting rising seismic activity.