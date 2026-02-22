Bangladesh Joins as 89th Signatory to Landmark New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 6:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, which was adopted in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, has been endorsed by 89 countries and international organisations. Bangladesh became the 89th Signatory to endorse the AI Declaration.

It reflects a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good. These countries include Australia, France, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, the UAE, Canada, Israel, the UK, China, Japan, the USA, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Bangladesh. The Summit, which concluded in New Delhi on Friday, witnessed widespread participation from across the globe. Guided by the principle of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” the Declaration underscores that the benefits of AI must be equitably shared across humanity.

The India AI Impact Summit and Expo, held in New Delhi, served as a shared platform for policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and start-ups to engage in dialogue and present AI-driven solutions. The event, which concluded yesterday, saw the participation of over 500 AI leaders, more than 100 founders and Chief Executive Officers, 150 academicians and researchers, and nearly 400 Chief Technology Officers. The Summit and Expo also received an overwhelming response from the people and attracted a footfall of more than five lakh visitors.

Talking to Akashvani News, a member of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Sonakshi Varshney, said that the India AI Summit brought together key stakeholders and innovators in AI. She added that the summit has given the opportunity to showcase AI-driven initiatives supporting Panchayati Raj institutions in the country.

Director of IIT Ropar Professor Rajeev Ahuja said the India AI Impact Summit is the first of its kind and is highly beneficial for the youth of the country. He informed that the summit provided a platform for discussion regarding how AI can be used for the benefit of the agriculture sector and help the Indian farmers.