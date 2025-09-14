Bangladesh: Jamaat, NCP, 6 others to launch stir for July Charter; BNP set to sign

Last Updated on September 13, 2025 11:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Eight political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) and student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), will launch a joint movement this week to press four demands— immediate implementation of the July Charter, banning Jatiya Party as “an ally of Awami League and agent of India,” proportional representation in the upper house, and a level playing field for polls. Others in the bloc are Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Amar Bangladesh Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Khelafat Majlish and Nezame Islam Party.

IAB’s Gazi Ataur Rahman said each party will announce its programme separately, with Khelafat Majlish starting Sunday. “We will begin with soft programmes, tougher actions will follow,” its secretary general Jalaluddin said.

BNP has agreed to sign the Charter and is expected to nominate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Salahuddin Ahmed. The commission has asked all parties to submit two names by Saturday (Sep 13).

Jamaat, NCP and IAB remain hesitant, citing need for a “clear legal framework.” Jamaat’s Hamidur Rahman Azad said discussions were ongoing. NCP’s Javed Rasin warned implementation must not be left to the next parliament.

Other parties are split: CPB objects to restrictions on court challenges; Gono Odhikar Parishad is unhappy over omission of the 2018 quota reform movement; Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist) raised issues on state principles and women’s representation. JSD confirmed it will sign, nominating Tania Rob.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus chaired a commission meeting Thursday, where Vice-President Ali Riaz said: “Some provisions can be enacted by ordinance, others need constitutional change. Acceptable methods must be agreed upon to ensure a ‘new Bangladesh’.”