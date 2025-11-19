The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Bangladesh High Court bars Adani Power from pursuing Singapore arbitration

Nov 19, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The Bangladesh High Court has barred India’s Adani Group from proceeding with arbitration in Singapore over unpaid power bills, pending a review of the 2017 power purchase deal.

A bench of Justice Md Bazlur Rahman and Justice Urmi Rahman issued the injunction on Wednesday, saying arbitration must remain suspended until a court-appointed committee submits its findings on alleged irregularities.

Petitioner Barrister M Abdul Kaiyum challenged the legality of the 5 November 2017 agreement, noting that Bangladesh buys electricity at far lower rates from other Indian and Nepali sources, while Adani’s tariff exceeds Tk14 per unit. Kaiyum said allowing arbitration before the probe report would “undermine the investigation.”

Earlier this month, Adani Power said it opted for international arbitration to resolve disputes over cost calculations. Bangladesh’s energy adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan said negotiations were continuing and arbitration would follow “if needed.” Adani’s 1,600MW Godda plant supplies nearly 10% of Bangladesh’s power.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI Unveils Reforms to Improve FPI Experience

Nov 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 19 : शेयर बाजार में जोरदार रिकवरी; IT सेक्टर ने संभाला मोर्चा, सेंसेक्स 513 अंक चढ़कर बंद

Nov 19, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 19: Markets Rebound Strongly; IT Leads Rally as Sensex Gains 513 Points

Nov 19, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PRESIDENT to visit Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from November 20 to 22

20 November 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI Unveils Reforms to Improve FPI Experience

20 November 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Extends Visa-on-Arrival Facility for UAE Nationals to three More Airports

20 November 2025 12:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Yunus seeks Armed Forces’ support for peaceful Elections

19 November 2025 11:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments