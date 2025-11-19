Bangladesh High Court bars Adani Power from pursuing Singapore arbitration

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The Bangladesh High Court has barred India’s Adani Group from proceeding with arbitration in Singapore over unpaid power bills, pending a review of the 2017 power purchase deal.

A bench of Justice Md Bazlur Rahman and Justice Urmi Rahman issued the injunction on Wednesday, saying arbitration must remain suspended until a court-appointed committee submits its findings on alleged irregularities.

Petitioner Barrister M Abdul Kaiyum challenged the legality of the 5 November 2017 agreement, noting that Bangladesh buys electricity at far lower rates from other Indian and Nepali sources, while Adani’s tariff exceeds Tk14 per unit. Kaiyum said allowing arbitration before the probe report would “undermine the investigation.”

Earlier this month, Adani Power said it opted for international arbitration to resolve disputes over cost calculations. Bangladesh’s energy adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan said negotiations were continuing and arbitration would follow “if needed.” Adani’s 1,600MW Godda plant supplies nearly 10% of Bangladesh’s power.