Bangladesh: Gopalganj curfew to continue until further order

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bangladesh interim government has extended the ongoing curfew in Sheikh Hasina’s home district, Gopalganj, until further notice with a three-hour pause from 11 am to 2 pm today following Wednesday’s violent clashes that left four people dead and over 50 injured.

The curfew will be in effect until 11 am today and then again from 2 pm onwards until further notice, according to a statement from the Home Ministry.

Although the curfew will be relaxed for three hours, the administration did not specify the reason, though it is believed to be in consideration of Jumma prayers, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

On Wednesday, at least four people were killed and over 50 others injured in clashes between police and activists of the Awami League and its associate bodies over a rally of the National Citizens Party (NCP) in the district.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, the Bangladesh Army asserted that it was compelled to use force in self-defence after being attacked with a barrage of crude bombs and brickbats in Gopalganj on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate issued a press release on Thursday, urging the public to stay calm and not to be swayed by rumours or misinformation.