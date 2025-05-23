Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: ‘Frustrated, Yunus hints at quitting’, says Nahid, other sources

May 23, 2025

Frustrated over recent developments, Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Prof Muhammad Yunus is considering stepping down, Daily Star, a leading newspaper of Bangladesh, quoted sources familiar with the development. According to the Daily Star, during unofficial discussions at an advisory council meeting yesterday evening, Yunus voiced his desire to resign and address the nation through a televised speech. He talked about his worries over aspersions on his government’s performance and duties, adding the sources. 

Meanwhile, as speculations ran rife on social media, Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam, Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam — all frontline leaders of the July uprising — met Yunus around 6:30 pm at his official residence, the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka. Nahid, talking to BBC Bangla afterwards, said the chief adviser was weighing resignation. He said he went to Jamuna as they had been hearing about Yunus’s possible resignation since morning. According to Nahid, the chief adviser expressed concerns about whether he would be able to continue working under the current circumstances.

