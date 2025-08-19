Bangladesh: Despite spending huge money, dengue still ravages Dhaka

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Despite spending 707 crore Bangladeshi taka (bdt) in 9 years, Dhaka North (Tk 464cr) and South (Tk 243cr) city corporations have failed to control dengue. This year, DNCC earmarked Tk 135cr and DSCC Tk 46.5cr for mosquito control, most of it for insecticides.

Experts blame outdated strategies, poor planning and insecticide resistance. “Field-level work must be assessed every two months,” said entomologist Kabirul Bashar. GM Saifur Rahman added, “City corporations alone cannot do the job. A specialised government department led by entomologists is needed.”

Residents say efforts are sporadic. “We did everything we could… but fogging is irregular. It feels like we’re on our own,” said Mirpur resident Asad Rahman, whose family recently contracted dengue.

DGHS data show 14 deaths in 2016, 271 in 2019, and a record 1,705 in 2023. So far this year, 105 have died, with 26,758 cases — 6,133 from Dhaka. Actual figures may be higher as DGHS tracks only 139 hospitals, against 16,000 nationwide.

DSCC health chief Nishat Parvin insisted insecticides are tested and 95% effective. DNCC administrator Mohammad Azaz admitted misuse by fieldworkers and difficulty accessing homes. “We are running awareness campaigns and mobile courts,” he said. Saifur Rahman warned: “We do not even know which insecticide is currently effective against Aedes mosquitoes.”