Banaras Locomotive Works rolls out 2,500th electric locomotive

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has rolled out its 2,500th electric locomotive, a WAP-7 class engine with 6,000 horsepower. The locomotive features air-conditioned cabins, real-time monitoring systems, regenerative braking, and a modified gear ratio for operations at 140 kilometres per hour. BLW achieved this feat in just 8 years, having started electric locomotive production in 2017.

Speaking to the media, BLW General Manager Naresh Singh said the factory has produced 10,822 locomotives to date, including 7,498 diesel engines, and has recently exported locomotives to Mozambique. In the financial year 2024-25 alone, 472 electric locomotives were produced, and the factory aims to produce 553 locomotives this year.