Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Sep 2021 01:00:26      انڈین آواز

Aziz Akhannouch named as Morocco’s new Prime Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has appointed Aziz Akhannouch of the liberal National Rally of Independents (RNI) party as Prime Minister and asked him to form a government. RNI emerged as the biggest party in Wednesday’s Parliamentary election, crushing the Islamists who had led the country for a decade. Mr Aziz Akhannouch is a billionaire seen as close to the monarchy.

Elected politicians in Morocco have only limited powers, as key decisions remain in the hands of the monarch. Ten years ago the Islamist Justice and Development Party became the country’s biggest party in Parliament after electoral reforms were introduced following the Arab Spring protests which swept North Africa and the Middle East.

But a decade on, it lost all but 12 of its 125 seats, leaving it just the eighth biggest party.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

US Open Tennis: Djokovic defeats Tokyo Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev

In US Open Tennis, Top seed Novak Djokovic defeated Tokyo Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev to set up Summit C ...

Golf: Veer Ahlawat stay put in the lead, Amardeep Malik is a close second

 Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 10 September: Veer Ahlawat carded a sedate one-under 71 but ma ...

Final Test between India, England called off due to Covid-19 fears

AMN The fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester has called off due to ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz