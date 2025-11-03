The Indian Awaaz

Avalanche in Nepal’s Rolwaling Region Claims Three Lives; 8 Missing

Nov 3, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three persons, including two Nepali guides, were killed while eight others went missing in an avalanche that occurred at the Yalungri base camp in Rolwaling area of Gaurishankar rural municipality-9 in Nepal this morning. Yalung Ri is a trekking peak in the Great Himalayan trail in the Rolwaling region of Bagmati Province, standing at 5,630 meters. A foreign climber and two Nepali guides were killed in the avalanche. There were as many as 15 foreign climbers along with Nepali guides in the team. According to sources, the rescue operation got delayed as the Rolwaling area is a prohibited zone for flying choppers. Search for the missing ones continues with a joint squad of the Nepali Army, the Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force. Search and Rescue operations are difficult due to adverse weather.

