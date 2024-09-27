Attack on Russia by non nuclear power with support of nuclear power will be seen as attack on Russian Federation: Putin

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a nuclear power supporting another country’s attack on Russia will be considered a participant in aggression. Speaking during a meeting of Russia’s Security Council in Moscow yesterday, Mr Putin announced that an attack against Russia by a non-nuclear power with the support of nuclear power will be seen as their joint attack on the Russian Federation. His comments came as Ukraine seeks approval to use long-range Western missiles against military sites in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will seek permission from his allies in the U.S. and Europe to use longer-range weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory.