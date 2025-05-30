Any engagement with Pakistan needs to be bilateral: MEA 

AMN / NEW DELHI

The External Affairs Ministry Thursday stated that India’s stand has been very clear on engagement with Pakistan and reiterated that any engagement has to be bilateral. Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said terrorism and talks cannot go together.

He stressed that Pakistan needs to hand over the terrorists to India whose records were submitted to them some years ago. Mr Jaiswal said talks on Jammu and Kashmir will be held only on the vacating of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and when Pakistan hands over the territory to India.

On Indus Waters Treaty, the spokesperson said that the Treaty will remain in abeyance till the time Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support to cross-border terrorism.

Replying to a query on three Indian nationals who went missing in Iran, the spokesperson said they went missing after landing in Tehran some time back. He said they are in touch with the Iranian authorities for locating them, their safety and security, and their eventual return home. He said India has received good cooperation from the Iranian side and all possible help is being extended to the families of the missing persons.

On developments in Bangladesh, Mr Jaiswal underlined that India wants a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh that is anchored in meeting the aspirations and the interest of people of both sides. He also said Bangladesh needs to ascertain the will and mandate of its people by holding inclusive, fair and free elections at an early date.

Reply to a query on US government’s updated guidance regarding students, the spokesperson said welfare of Indian students abroad remains of utmost priority to the government. Noting that issuance of visa is a sovereign function, Mr Jaiswal hoped that the application of Indian stsudents will be considered on merit.