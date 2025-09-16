ANTF National Conference: Drug-Free campaign going on across India, says Amit Shah

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 1:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the 2nd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories in New Delhi. Heads of 36 states and Union Territories of Anti-Narcotics Task Force, apart from stakeholders from other government Departments, are also attending the conference.

The two-day conference will serve as a strategic platform to reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to a Drug-Free India and to formulate a roadmap to achieve this goal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah informed that the Drug-Free India campaign is currently being organised in 372 districts across the country. He mentioned that ten crore people and three lakh educational institutions are associated with this campaign.

The Minister emphasised that this campaign should be conducted in every district of the country and that all educational institutions must be connected with it. Mr Shah added that the fight against drugs can only be successful when all departments of the Central and State Governments work together, moving in the same direction.

On the occasion, the Home Minister released the Narcotics Control Bureau Annual Report- 2024 and launched the online Drug Disposal Campaign. During the conference, eight technical sessions will be held, including Drug Free India @2047, Improving effectiveness in Investigation and Trials, and Dismantling Network linkages and Cartels. The theme of the conference is United Resolve, Shared Responsibility.