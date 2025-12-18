ANOTHER KEY ACCUSED ARRESTED BY NIA IN DELHI BLAST CASE

Inder Vashisth

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key accused in connection with the bomb blast that killed 11 persons and injured several others in the area around Delhi’s historic Red Fort last month.

The 9th person to be arrested in the case, Yasir Ahmad Dar is a resident of Shopian, Srinagar (J&K). He was nabbed by NIA from New Delhi, and placed under arrest under relevant provisions of the UA(P) Act 1967 and BNS 2023 in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

NIA investigations have revealed Yasir’s active role in the conspiracy behind the car bomb blast that rocked the national capital on 10th November. An active participant in the conspiracy, he had sworn allegiance and taken an oath for carrying out self-sacrificial operations.

Investigations by the anti-terror agency have further shown that Yasir was in close contact with the other accused persons in the case, including Umar Un Nabi (the deceased perpetrator of the bombing) as well as Mufti Irfan.

Working closely with various central and state agencies, NIA continues to move with alacrity to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the terror attack. Earlier this month, it had conducted extensive searches at the premises of several accused and suspects in J&K and Uttar Pradesh and seized various digital devices and other incriminating materials. These were preceded by similar searches at the premises of the prime accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganie and Dr Shaheen Saeed, in the Al Falah University complex and other places in Faridabad (Haryana).