Amazon to invest 35 billion dollar in India by 2030

Dec 10, 2025

US-based tech giant Amazon has announced to invest 35 billion dollars in India by 2030.

Senior VP Emerging Markets of Amazon Amit Agarwal announced this today at the 6th edition of Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi. He added that the investment aligns with Amazon’s growth with the vision of Viksit Bharat. 

He also highlighted that it will generate an additional 1 million direct, indirect, and seasonal jobs. The investment will focus on expanding AI capabilities, enhance logistics infrastructure, and creating jobs, thereby supporting small businesses.

Earlier, another tech giant Microsoft announced its pledge to invest more than 17 billion dollars to build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities for India’s AI-first future.

