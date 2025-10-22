AIMPLB to Hold Massive Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Nov 16 Against new Waqf Law

Last Updated on October 22, 2025 10:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced that it will hold a massive public conference on November 16, 2025, at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The event will witness participation from prominent religious scholars, community leaders, political figures, Members of Parliament, and civil society representatives from across the country.

According to Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, the All India Convener of the Board’s “Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf” (Protection of Waqf) Campaign, this will be a key event in the second phase of the national movement to safeguard Waqf properties. He emphasized that since the conference is being held in Delhi, Muslims from Delhi, adjoining regions, western Uttar Pradesh, and Mewat (Haryana) should attend in large numbers to register their protest against the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill.

The historic conference will be presided over by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Several eminent religious and community leaders have confirmed their participation, including:

Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, President, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind

Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mahdi Salafi, Chief, Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith

Maulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi, former MP and Vice President, AIMPLB

Syed Sadatullah Husaini, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Maulana Mohammad Ali Mohsin Taqvi, Imam of Shia Jama Masjid, Kashmiri Gate and Vice President, AIMPLB

Maulana Syed Mahmood Asad Madani, President, Jamiat Ulama

In addition, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari, and Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, Maulana Dr. Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, are also expected to attend.

Leaders from major political parties — including the Congress, NCP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, and BJD — are also likely to participate.

Dr. Ilyas, the spokesperson of the Board, appealed to Muslims in Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Mewat, and neighboring states to attend the event in large numbers and demonstrate their commitment to protecting Waqf institutions such as mosques, madrasas, eidgahs, imambaras, dargahs, khanqahs, and other charitable establishments.

He also urged imams, community leaders, and organizations to use Friday sermons and gatherings to mobilize people for this historic public meeting at Ramlila Maidan.

