Ahead of Sankranti Festival Hyderabad Police intensifies enforcement against Chinese Manja

Ahead of the Sankranti Festival, the Hyderabad Police have intensified enforcement against Chinese Manja and started engaging directly with children and families, besides holding seizures and raids. City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar directed officials to counsel minors and students, stressing that the deadly string, though popular among kite flyers, has left many injured and even claimed lives.

The traffic police spoke to young kite flyers yesterday in Nampally and other localities in the city and explained how the sharp synthetic thread can slice through flesh and cause accidents. In a social media message, the Commissioner said this is not a question about flying kites but a matter of life and death. He urged people to directly say no to Chinese Manja.

The police also reminded families that Sankranti joy should not come at the cost of safety and warned of strict action against those selling or using the banned string.