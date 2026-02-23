The Indian Awaaz

Afghanistan Summons Pakistani Envoy After Deadly Airstrikes in Eastern Provinces

Feb 23, 2026

AMN

Afghanistan has summoned the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul following the overnight airstrikes by Pakistan in eastern Afghanistan. The Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes as a violation of Afghan airspace, stating they targeted civilian areas in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces.

The airstrike kills 17 people and left dozen others injured. The Taliban characterised the airstrikes as a provocative act and a direct breach of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity. They warned that Pakistan would be held responsible for all resulting consequences. The ministry accused Pakistan’s military of deliberately targeting civilians. Pakistan’s officials, however, maintained that the strikes were directed at militant hideouts belonging to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and the Khorasan faction of Daesh.

