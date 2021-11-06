Afghanistan: Four women, including a women’s rights activist killed in Mazar-i-Sharif

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, four women have been killed in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. A Spokesman for the Taliban Government said today, as local sources identified at least one of the victims as a rights activist.

Two suspects have been arrested after the four bodies were found at a house in the city, said Interior Ministry Spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti. The arrested people have admitted in initial interrogation that the women were invited to the house by them. Further investigations are underway and the case has been referred to court, he said.

Mr Khosti did not identify the victims, but sources in Mazar-i-Sharif told media that one of the dead was a women’s rights activist and university lecturer Frozan Safi.