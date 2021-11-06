Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Diwali Effect: Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years
Britain approves worlds first oral pill to treat Covid-19
Govt cuts basic duty on crude edible oil
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2021 12:57:10      انڈین آواز

Afghanistan: Four women, including a women’s rights activist killed in Mazar-i-Sharif

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, four women have been killed in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. A Spokesman for the Taliban Government said today, as local sources identified at least one of the victims as a rights activist.

Two suspects have been arrested after the four bodies were found at a house in the city, said Interior Ministry Spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti. The arrested people have admitted in initial interrogation that the women were invited to the house by them. Further investigations are underway and the case has been referred to court, he said.

Mr Khosti did not identify the victims, but sources in Mazar-i-Sharif told media that one of the dead was a women’s rights activist and university lecturer Frozan Safi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

AIBA Boxing Championships: Akash loses in Semifinals, India ends campaign with a bronze medal

Harpal Singh Bedi Akash Kumar's bid for a place in the final was thwarted by Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkh ...

We have been focused on Junior Hockey World Cup for last five months: Goalkeeper Pawan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi " We have been totally focused and preparing hard for the Junior Hockey World ...

Rahul Dravid appointed Head Coach of Senior Indian Cricket team

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the senior Indian cricket team. The Boa ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz