Afghan embassies fate unclear; some even break contact with Taliban govt

AMN/ WEB DESK

The fate of it’s embassies are unclear and some have even broken contact with the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate government after the fall of the Republic of Afghanistan on 15th August. Quoting former official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), an Afghan news agency said, some of Afghanistan’s embassies are acting independently and the nature of their revenue remains unknown.

The Official added, that one embassy is yet to deposit its money in a bank and four others have refused to answer questions about their activities. He also disclosed that 80 per cent of the ministry staffers had left Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.

The official said that the political departments of MoFA were responsible for maintaining relations with embassies of other countries. But currently, there are fewer officers in the departments.

The Afghan news agency reported, at the moment, most of Afghanistan’s embassies have cut off contacts with the Kabul administration and the host countries.