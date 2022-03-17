7.4 magnitude earthquake struck north Japan killing 4 people

Four people were killed and 97 others injured in Japan in a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan last night. Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida today said four people died during the quake and the cause of their deaths are being investigated. He said a train partially derailed between Fukushima and Miyagi due to the quake, but nobody was injured. The Prime Minister said government is assessing the extent of damage and promised to do its utmost for rescue and relief operations.

The region was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago which killed 18,000 people, caused nuclear reactor meltdowns, and spewing massive radiation.