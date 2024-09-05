6 dead, 3 injured in Nagaland landslides

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Nagaland, six people lost their lives and three were injured after a series of massive mudslides and landslides hit National Highway-29 between Kohima and Dimapur following heavy rainfall last night. The deceased include five males and one female.

Mudslides and landslides struck near Pherima and Tseipama last night, while a landslide occurred at Pagla Pahar in the early hours this morning, sinking a portion of the highway. A high-level meeting was convened by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to take stock of the disaster and discuss restoration and relief measures.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia payment of four lakh rupees to each family of the deceased and 16,000 rupees to the injured as emergency relief. National Highway-29, which is completely cut off for vehicular movement, is the main lifeline for commuters travelling to the state capital, Kohima, and the neighbouring state of Manipur.