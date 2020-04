WEB DESK

China’s Ministry of Education today announced that the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO, initially scheduled from 29th of June to 9th of July, in Fuzhou of eastern China’s Fujian Province, has been postponed to a later date due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry, in its press release, said that the decision was made unanimously by the committee’s bureau members and consultations are currently underway to determine the exact dates of the session.