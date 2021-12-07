3rd phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to be completed by 2025: Minister in Lok Sabha

AMN

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh has said the third phase of the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana will be completed by the year 2025, with focus on providing easy access to markets, hospitals and schools. During Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today, he said the first phase of the central scheme focused on connectivity and the next phase on upgradation of rural roads.

To another question, Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in the ongoing phase-three of the scheme, even road-length of less than the previously mandated 5-kilometers can be considered for development.