PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Indonesian volcano: Residents flee in panic as Mt Semeru volcano erupts, spews huge ash cloud
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today
3rd phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to be completed by 2025: Minister in Lok Sabha

AMN

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh has said the third phase of the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana will be completed by the year 2025, with focus on providing easy access to markets, hospitals and schools. During Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today, he said the first phase of the central scheme focused on connectivity and the next phase on upgradation of rural roads.

To another question, Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in the ongoing phase-three of the scheme, even road-length of less than the previously mandated 5-kilometers can be considered for development.

SPORTS

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

