34 dead as tornadoes tear through southern US

In the United States, at least 34 people have died after deadly tornadoes tore through several south-eastern states, flipping cars and flattening homes. More than 2,50,000 properties were without power across seven states – including Michigan, Missouri and Illinois. Further severe weather is expected for the region, with tornado watches issued across eastern Louisiana, western Georgia, central Tennessee and the western Florida Panhandle.

Flash flooding and flood warnings have also been issued in central Mississippi, eastern Louisiana and western Tennessee, as well as parts of Alabama and Arkansas, as severe weather continues to track across the south-east. The National Weather Service has said these flash floods could prove deadly. Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, also declared a state of emergency.