3 members of UPDF shot dead in Bangladesh

Oct 31, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, three members of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) were shot dead in Khagrachhari district of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. In a statement, UPDF said a group of miscreants appeared there and opened fire on its three activists around 10 am on Wednesday, leaving them dead on the spot. UPDF is a regional political party based in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh. Chakmas form the majority ethnic group in the party.

Meanwhile, the UPDF announced a dawn-to-dusk hartal for Thursday in the district. UPDF claims to seek a fully autonomous Hill Tract through peaceful and democratic means. However, many of its members are armed and have expressed violent Buddhist extremist behaviour.

