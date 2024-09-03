3 Indian Coast Guard personnel missing after helicopter makes hard landing at sea

The Indian Coast Guard said the helicopter took off in response to a distress call from an Indian-flagged oil tanker while it was sailing at sea off the Porbandar coast.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the Indian Coast Guard said the helicopter took off at 11 pm on Monday in response to a distress call from Hari Leela, an Indian-flagged oil tanker while it was sailing at sea off Porbandar coast. “On 02 Sep 2024, @IndiaCoastGuard ALH helicopter was launched at 2300 hrs to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off #Porbandar, #Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea,” the statement said.