29 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh 

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Chhattisgarh, 29 Maoists, including ten females, surrendered today. A reward of about fifty-five lakh rupees had been announced on them. Of those who surrendered, twenty-one Maoists laid down arms in Dantewada district, while eight surrendered in Narayanpur district before senior officers of the police and Central Armed Forces. Under the state government’s rehabilitation policy, each surrendered Maoist has been provided an incentive amount of fifty thousand rupees. They will also be given training for skill development and agricultural land by the government.