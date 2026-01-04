20 Maoists including PLGA Battalion Commander surrender in Hyderabad

Last Updated on January 4, 2026 12:17 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

A total of 20 Maoists, including the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army Battalion Commander of the banned CPI Maoists has surrendered before Telangana Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy in Hyderabad. Along with Battalion Commander Badse Sukka alias Deva and Telangana Committee member Kankanala Raji Reddy, 18 other Maoists surrendered.

A total of 48 weapons, including US -made Colt rifle and Israel-made Tavor rifle, AK -47s, INSAS rifles and SLR rifles, among others, huge amounts of ammunition of various calibres and 20.30 lakh rupees in cash have been seized from them.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said, the CPI Maoist’s last remaining fortress has collapsed with this surrender, and it sounds the death knell of PLGA and Telangana State Committee. As part of the rehabilitation package, the police have announced a reward of a total of one crore 81 lakh 90 thousand rupees and handed over 25 thousand rupees each as immediate assistance.