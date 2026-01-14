Agreement between China, Pakistan regarding Shaksgam valley is illegal: Army Chief General Dwivedi

Last Updated on January 14, 2026 12:52 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi today said the 1963 agreement between China and Pakistan regarding the Shaksgam valley in Jammu and Kashmir is illegal. The Army Chief reiterated India’s stance on the territory of the Valley. General Dwivedi said this while replying to a media query on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson comment on the Shaksgam Valley. General Dwivedi said India does not approve of any activities in the Valley.

The Army Chief said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China has been stable, but it needs constant vigilance.

General Dwivedi said that Operation Sindoor was the best example of tri-services synergy with full freedom to act and respond. He said the Operation remains ongoing, and any misadventure by the adversary will be dealt with effectively. He said that a clear decision to respond decisively was taken at the highest level following the Pahalgam terror attack. Army Chief said, Operation Sindoor reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric. He said the Indian Army successfully destroyed seven out of the nine targets and played a pivotal role in ensuring a calibrated response to Pakistan’s actions.

General Dwivedi said that since 10th May, the situation along the Western Front and in Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but firmly under control. He highlighted that 31 terrorists were eliminated last year, of which 65 per cent were of Pakistani origin. Army Chief pointed out that there was a sharp rise in the number and intensity of armed conflicts worldwide last year. He added that this global shift underlines a reality that the nations that stay prepared will prevail.