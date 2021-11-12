14 killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 14 people have been killed in rain-related incidents, after floods triggered by intense showers and release of surplus from dams, wreak havoc in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of coastal and interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on Thursday and Friday due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The depression, that moved towards the metropolis on Thursday is all set to cross the coast here soon while the authorities used heavy duty motors, robotic excavators and deployed its full manpower to pump out water, de-clog drains, remove trash and uprooted trees.

Chief Minister M K Stalin directed officials specially deputed to manage rain-related issues in various districts to expedite the relief activities and ensure quality food and medical facilities in relief camps.

The power supply to nearly 66,700 houses in Chennai has been disconnected due to rain and waterlogging.

Power Minister V. Senthil Balaji said the electricity department has taken preventive measures to avoid untoward incidents in the city.

“Due to rains, power supply has been affected in only 1.5 per cent of Chennai, where there is severe waterlogging. Power supply is [being] restored on a war footing basis, immediately after water is pumped out,” he told the media.

There are 44 lakh electricity service connections in Chennai and its suburbs.

Out of the 223 substations supplying power in the city, supply from two stations at BMC and Kodambakkam was suspended due to heavy waterlogging, the minister said, adding that the stations were in a low-lying area.

Several areas in the city and its suburbs including localities like Tambaram, Ambattur, Medavakkam, Mogappair, Perungudi and Perambur have been without power for over 10 hours due to incessant rains. “Water is pumped out from the substations frequently,” Balaji said. Out of the 1,057 feeders, around 71 have stopped power supply, while 659 of the 34,047 transformers in Chennai have stopped supply.