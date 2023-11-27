14 Israelis, 9 of them children, freed by Hamas on 3rd day of truce deal

Dual US citizen Avigail Idan, 4, whose parents were murdered, among those released; Russian-Israeli citizen let go at Putin’s request; 3 Thais also freed..

A third group of Israeli and foreign hostages was released from Hamas captivity Sunday evening and arrived in Israel, numbering 17 people — 14 Israelis and three Thai citizens, according to Times of Israel.

The Israelis included nine children, two mothers, two more women, and one man. Although the Red Cross said an initial medical examination indicated they were all in good condition, one of the elderly Israeli hostages was taken straight via helicopter to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Among those released was Avigail Idan, 4, an American-Israeli citizen from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, whose parents were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and whom US President Joe Biden had repeatedly pledged to see released.

The group was handed over to the Red Cross around 5 p.m., which delivered them to Israeli forces. Unlike previous releases, which took place at the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, 13 of the Israelis were transferred through the border fence in the Strip’s north, amid reports, including in Al Jazeera, that they had been held in the Gaza City area, possibly in regions not yet reached by the massive IDF ground offensive.

From the border, they were ferried to Hatzerim Airbase near Beersheba for an initial reception. They were then to be sent to hospitals to meet their families there.