10th International Trade Fair begins in Nepal

The ongoing 10th International Trade Fair organised in Bhrikutimandap was inaugurated by the Commerce Minister of Nepal, Damodar Bhandari. The five-day-long fair has 120 pavilions across Nepal, China, Ukraine, Bangladesh and Turkey. 40 stalls from China had EV vehicles, electronic goods, agricultural tools, a clothing range, home decor, with a major attraction of incense from Tibet.

Nepal Handicrafts like wood sculptures, jewellery, ritualistic utensils, Himalayan herbs, tea, coffee, spices, processed agricultural produce and Made in Nepal clothes are highlights of the event. Several exhibits talked about their products, and Chairman of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Umesh Dalmia, informed about how Nepal is planning to attract visitors like the International Trade Fair organised in Pragati Maidan in Delhi.



The trade fair aims to provide a platform for business-to-business connections for an international market. AIR