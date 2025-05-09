Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

10th International Trade Fair begins in Nepal

May 9, 2025
10th International Trade Fair begins in Nepal

The ongoing 10th International Trade Fair organised in Bhrikutimandap was inaugurated by the Commerce Minister of Nepal, Damodar Bhandari. The five-day-long fair has 120 pavilions across Nepal, China, Ukraine, Bangladesh and Turkey. 40 stalls from China had EV vehicles, electronic goods, agricultural tools, a clothing range, home decor, with a major attraction of incense from Tibet.

Nepal Handicrafts like wood sculptures, jewellery, ritualistic utensils, Himalayan herbs, tea, coffee, spices, processed agricultural produce and Made in Nepal clothes are highlights of the event. Several exhibits talked about their products, and Chairman of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Umesh Dalmia, informed about how Nepal is planning to attract visitors like the International Trade Fair organised in Pragati Maidan in Delhi.


The trade fair aims to provide a platform for business-to-business connections for an international market. AIR

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

World Bank denies its role in resolving suspended Indus Water Treaty

May 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar joins Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in New Delhi

May 9, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump announces ‘breakthrough’ trade deal with UK

May 9, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trade agreement between US, UK elevates US stocks

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Domestic markets down amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan

9 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman directs banks to be alert to deal with any eventuality

9 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

10th International Trade Fair begins in Nepal

9 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!