Yunus ignored constitutional provisions: Bangladesh President Shahabuddin

Feb 23, 2026

Last Updated on February 23, 2026 9:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin accused former chief adviser Muhammad Yunus of repeatedly failing to follow constitutional procedures. In an interview with a Bangla Daily, he criticised Yunus for issuing several ordinances without adequate justification, despite some emergency measures being needed. The President revealed that Yunus never briefed him after returning from foreign trips, violating constitutional requirements.

During this period, the president received strong support from the armed forces, who pledged to protect constitutional continuity. He also said that leaders from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, including acting chairman Tarique Rahman, supported him. Mr Shahabuddin claimed there were attempts to remove him from office unconstitutionally, but these efforts were thwarted. He recalled the unrest on 22 October 2024, when the army restored order, and emphasised his determination to protect the Constitution despite the pressure.

