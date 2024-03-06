Yatin Bhaskar Duggal Wins First Prize in National Youth Parliament Festival 2024

Staff Reporter

Yatin Bhaskar Duggal from Haryana won the first prize in the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2024, while Vaishna Pitchai from Tamil Nadu won the second prize and Kanishka Sharma from Rajasthan the third prize. Addressing the concluding session of the National Youth Parliament Festival in New Delhi today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said youth’s thinking capability, ability to innovate and zeal to work will be instrumental in making India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. He said that India will not only be a Viksit Bharat but will also show the path to the entire world. He further added that India today is moving towards modernisation and at the same time is keeping its heritage intact.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the determined voice of youth shows the determination of India as a nation. He said that India has seen the positive use of technology and its movement from the fragile five to the top five economies of the world. He also said that India has moved from weak leadership to strong leadership and can today walk shoulder to shoulder with the world leaders. The Minister highlighted that in the last 10 years, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has moved around 250 million poor out of multi-dimensional poverty.

Mr. Singh also highlighted that India is moving from net importer to net exporter, from UPI to Artificial Intelligence and from My Bharat to Viksit Bharat. He further urged the participants to make use of various platforms like YouTube to take the government policies to the people preferably in vernacular language. The Minister also urged youth to focus on team-led leadership and said that the network created today will be your Net Worth in life.

Eighty-seven State-level winners assembled in New Delhi for the finals in the Youth Parliament.