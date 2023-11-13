Women voters outnumber men in Telangana

AMN / HYDERABAD

Women voters have outnumbered male electors for the first time in Telangana,. The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 30th of this month in the state. As per the electoral final lists, the electoral gender ratio has gone up to 1000.2 whereas it was at 992 in January this year and improved to 998 last month.

In the process of finalisation of electoral rolls for Assembly elections, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer disposed of all the applications for voter enrolment, shifting of votes and correction of details received till October 31st. Accordingly, over 35 lakh 73 thousand additions, over 9 lakh deletions, and about 16 lakh shifting and modification were carried out in the electoral roll. The CEO made it clear that no further applications can be processed for assembly elections 2023.

As per the electoral roll finalised, the state has 3 crore 26 lakh 18 thousand 205 voters. They include 1 crore 62 lakh 98 thousand 418 males and 1 crore 63 lakh 1 thousand 705 females (1,63,01,705). A total of 2,676 voters belong to the third gender also enrolled as voters.

To make the elections inclusive, the Election Commission of India focussed on third gender by conducting enrolment camps for them in all districts. Meetings were also held with association of third gender persons. The number of persons willing to identify as third gender increased from 1,952 in January this year gradually. The number of voters in the 18-19 age group is over 9 lakh 99 thousand, which is 3.06 per cent of total electors. This is also the highest ever number in this age group. The gender ratio in this age group has improved from 707 to 753. There are also over 4 lakh,40 thousand voters who are above 80 years of age and over 5 lakh six thousand (5.06.921) Divyangs in the state.