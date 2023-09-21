Women reservation Bill in Lok Sabha will instill new energy and confidence in women: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the passage of the Women reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha will instill new energy and confidence in the women community. When the Lok Sabha met this morning, Mr Modi said, this decision will take the country to new heights. Mr Modi thanked all the parties for their support to ensure the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The Bill is also called Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He said, the Passage of women’s reservation bill marks a golden moment in India’s parliamentary journey.

The Lok Sabha yesterday gave its nod to the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill seeking to provide one-third reservation to reserve one-third of the total number of seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. The Bill was passed after a division of vote in which 454 MPs voted in favor of the Bill while two MPs against it.