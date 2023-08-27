West Bengal: At least 8 killed in blast at cracker factory in North 24 Parganas

Representative photo

At least eight people were killed and five others were injured after a massive blast was reported at an illegal firecracker factory in North 24 Parganas’ Duttapukur, barely 3 km away from West Bengal State University.

The explosion happened around 10 a.m. when several people were working in the factory. According to sources, the roof of the building was completely blown away, and charred bodies of the victims landed on roads 50 to 100 km away! The entire area has been cordoned off by the police.

Barely three months ago, 12 people, including factory owner Bhanu Bagh, died in an explosion at an illegal cracker factory in Khadikul village of East Midnapore’s Egra.