Welfare of poor is not a slogan for Modi Govt but a mantra and mission, says Rajnath Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working to empower the common man of the country. Mr. Singh was addressing the programme at Ramdevra in Jaisalmer district on the occasion of the flagging off of the third Parivartan Sankalp Yatra of the State BJP. He said that earlier welfare of the poor used to be the slogan of some parties. But for the Modi Government this is not a slogan but a mantra and mission, he added. Discussing the changes that have taken place in the country during the tenure of the NDA Government, Mr. Singh said that India has emerged as a powerful country and the whole world is witnessing it. He said that today the world is looking at India with confidence and trust.



He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, bank accounts for crores of people were opened in the country. Modi Government helped curb corruption by bringing changes in the system. Mr. Singh said that the country has made records in providing roads to every village and construction of new highways. He added broadband facilities have reached 2.5 lakh panchayats through optical fiber Network. Raksha Mantri cornered the Congress government of the State on the law and order, corruption, and paper leak issues. He said that more than 10 lakh cases have been registered in the Congress regime. Mr.Singh noted that law and order is the first condition for the development of any State. Taking a dig at the guarantees given by Congress on various schemes, Mr Singh said that the public should not trust such promises.



Referring to the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, Mr. Singh said that this alliance is ‘much ado about nothing’. Mr. Singh slammed the comments of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. He added that those who comment such should first educate themselves.



The programme was also addressed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, State President CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, and other senior leaders.