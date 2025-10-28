Wealth and Crime Continue to Define Bihar Politics: ADR report

Last Updated on October 28, 2025 2:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

One in Three Bihar Candidates Faces Criminal Charges: Report





The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1,303 out of 1,314 candidates contesting in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections. Their findings present a revealing picture of the candidates’ backgrounds, highlighting the persistent issues of criminality and wealth concentration in state politics.

According to the report, 423 candidates (32%) have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 354 candidates (27%) face serious criminal charges, including cases related to violence, fraud, and corruption. The report also points to a high proportion of wealthy contestants, with 519 candidates (40%) identified as crorepatis. The average assets per candidate stand at Rs. 3.26 crore, underscoring the growing financial clout in the electoral arena.

Analysts note that these figures reflect a troubling trend in Bihar’s electoral politics, where the nexus between money and crime continues to influence candidate selection and voter perception. The ADR urged political parties to adopt cleaner candidates and greater transparency, calling the data a reminder of the urgent need for electoral and judicial reforms to strengthen India’s democratic foundations.

Criminal Background

candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 42 candidates, 2 candidates have declared cases related to Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases : Among the major parties,50(44%)out of 114 candidates analysed from Jan Suraaj Party, 18(20%) out of 89 candidates analysed from BSP, 53 (76%) out of 70 candidates analysed from RJD, 22 (39%) out of 57 candidates analysed from JD(U), 31(65%) out of 48 candidates analysed from BJP, 12(27%) out of 44 candidates analysed from AAP, 15(65%) out of 23 candidates analysed from INC, 13(93%) out of 14 candidates analysed from CPI(ML)(L), 7(54%) out of 13 candidates analysed from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), 5(100%) out of 5 candidates analysed from CPI and 3 (100%) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party Wise Percentage of Candidates with Criminal Cases

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases : Among the major parties, 49 (43%) out of 114 candidates analysed from Jan Suraaj Party, 16(18%) out of 89 candidates analysed from BSP, 42 (60%) out of 70 candidates analysed from RJD, 15 (26%) out of 57 candidates analysed from JD(U),27 (56%) out of 48 candidates analysed from BJP, 9(20%) out of 44 candidates analysed from AAP, 12(52%) out of 23 candidates analysed from INC, 9(64%) out of 14 candidates analysed from CPI(ML)(L), 5(38%) out of 13 candidates analysed from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), 4(80%) out of 5 candidates analysed from CPI and 3 (100%) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase I as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 32% candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Bihar Elections Phase 1 have given tickets from 20 % to 100 % candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. The Supreme Court in its directions dated 13th February, 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates. As per these mandatory guidelines, the reasons for such selection has to be with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidate concerned. During the recent Delhi Assembly elections held in february 2025, it was observed that political parties gave unfounded and baseless reasons like popularity of the person, does good social work, cases are politically motivated etc. These are not sound and cogent reasons for fielding candidates with tainted backgrounds. This data clearly shows that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system and our democracy will continue to suffer at the hands of lawbreakers who become lawmakers

Share of wealth amongst contesting candidates

Crorepati Candidates : Out of the 1303 candidates , 519 (40%) are crorepatis.

Party Wise Percentage of Crorepati Candidates

Average assets : The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase I is Rs 3.26 Crore.

