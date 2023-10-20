इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2023 12:21:43      انڈین آواز

War between Israel and Hamas entered 14th day, massive blast shook Gaza church

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

As the war between Israel and the terrorist outfit Hamas entered the 14th day, a massive blast shook a Gaza church today. According to initial reports, the strike left several displaced people who had taken shelter at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church either dead or injured. It is the oldest Church still in use in Gaza and is located near Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, which was hit by a blast on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the Israel Air Force struck hundreds of operational targets of the Hamas terrorist group. It killed one terrorist in the Gaza Strip. Senior Israeli officials have also spoken about the prospect of an imminent large-scale ground offensive of the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas. Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told soldiers near Gaza that the order to enter the Palestinian enclave would be given soon.

As per the agreement made earlier this week, a limited amount of aid is to be allowed into Gaza. But the only road into Gaza is bomb damaged and dangerous. Egyptian diggers are trying to repair the Rafah crossing as 20 trucks are poised to cross the border.

As the conflict escalates, more than 1400 Israelis have died since the Hamas assault began. In Gaza, the death toll has risen to 3,785.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا گیارہواں دن

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا آج گیارہواں دن ہے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040 Ad ...

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

@Powered By: Logicsart