War between Israel and Hamas entered 14th day, massive blast shook Gaza church

WEB DESK

As the war between Israel and the terrorist outfit Hamas entered the 14th day, a massive blast shook a Gaza church today. According to initial reports, the strike left several displaced people who had taken shelter at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church either dead or injured. It is the oldest Church still in use in Gaza and is located near Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, which was hit by a blast on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the Israel Air Force struck hundreds of operational targets of the Hamas terrorist group. It killed one terrorist in the Gaza Strip. Senior Israeli officials have also spoken about the prospect of an imminent large-scale ground offensive of the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas. Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told soldiers near Gaza that the order to enter the Palestinian enclave would be given soon.

As per the agreement made earlier this week, a limited amount of aid is to be allowed into Gaza. But the only road into Gaza is bomb damaged and dangerous. Egyptian diggers are trying to repair the Rafah crossing as 20 trucks are poised to cross the border.

As the conflict escalates, more than 1400 Israelis have died since the Hamas assault began. In Gaza, the death toll has risen to 3,785.