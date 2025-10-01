The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Wall Street Rises Despite U.S. Govt Shutdown, Gold Hits Record High

Oct 1, 2025

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 4:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

BIZ DESK

Wall Street closed higher on Tuesday after a volatile trading session, as investors weighed the economic fallout of the newly triggered U.S. government shutdown. Despite heightened political uncertainty, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.2% to 46,398, the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 6,688, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% to 22,660.

The rally came as Congress failed to pass a funding bill, forcing parts of the federal government to shut down from October 1. This marks one of the most severe standoffs in recent years, with federal agencies warning of service disruptions, delayed pay for workers, and even potential layoffs rather than temporary furloughs.

For investors, a key concern is the delay of crucial economic data releases, including September’s nonfarm payrolls and inflation figures, which are vital for gauging the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves. The uncertainty has sparked a surge in safe-haven demand, sending gold prices to record highs and pressuring the U.S. dollar.

Technology stocks helped buoy the market, with Nvidia hitting a fresh all-time high on sustained optimism around artificial intelligence. Pfizer also jumped over 5% after announcing tariff relief measures and discounted drug access via a new healthcare platform.

While Wall Street showed resilience, analysts warn that prolonged political gridlock could dent consumer confidence, stall business investment, and weigh on U.S. growth. Investors also remain focused on the Federal Reserve’s stance, as officials balance cooling inflation against risks of slowing economic momentum.

Notably, despite Washington’s turmoil, U.S. equities remain on track for a fifth consecutive monthly gain, underpinned by strong corporate earnings and AI-driven tech momentum. The coming days will test whether markets can sustain this rally—or whether the shutdown escalates into a broader economic headwind.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

RBI Holds Rates, Bets on GST Reforms to Cushion Tariff Shock, Keeps Door Open for Cuts

Oct 1, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.5% in Fourth Bi-Monthly Policy

Oct 1, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Sep 30: Sensex, Nifty Slip for 8th Day in a Row

Sep 30, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

Indian Army to Host UN Troop Contributing Countries’ Chiefs Conclave

1 October 2025 7:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE

GWI, ZDHC Partner to Boost Water Stewardship in Textile, Leather Supply Chains

1 October 2025 7:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION OTHER TOP STORIES

CPI ने ट्रंप की ’20-सूत्रीय शांति योजना’ को ‘अस्पष्ट और भेदभावपूर्ण’ बताकर खारिज किया

1 October 2025 7:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

Trump’s Gaza ‘Peace Plan’ A Cover for Occupation, Not a Path to Justice: CPI

1 October 2025 7:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments