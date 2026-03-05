VP Radhakrishnan embarks on three-day visit to Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura

Last Updated on March 5, 2026 11:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan is embarking on a three-day visit to Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura starting tomorrow. During the visit, the Vice President will grace the 8th Convocation of Nagaland University at Lumami, Nagaland, tomorrow. On Saturday, Mr Radhakrishnan will be the Chief Guest at the 20th Convocation of Mizoram University in Aizawl, Mizoram. On his last leg of his visit, the Vice President will attend the 14th Convocation of Tripura University in Agartala, Tripura. Later in the day, he will also visit Self-Help Group (SHG) stalls and interact with women SHG members and Lakhpati Didis at the International Trade and Fair Centre in Hapani.