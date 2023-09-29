Vedanta to demerge biz into six listed entities on vertical split

BIZ DESK

Vedanta Biz Restructuring: Vedanta Limited has approved the demerger of its diversified business into six ‘separate’ listed companies, in a move to unlock value for its shareholders. The six independent listed entities consist of Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta base metals and Vedanta Ltd.

The announcement comes at a time when India is forecast to be the fastest growing major economy for the next several years. More than ninety percent of Vedanta Ltd’s profits are derived in India. Demand for commodities is expected to rise exponentially as the country continues to build a world class infrastructure and strives to achieve aggressive targets for the energy transition which is highly mineral intensive. The Government of India’s emphasis on self-reliance will provide avenues for rapid growth for Indian companies in the commodities space.

Vedanta has a unique portfolio of assets among Indian and global companies with metals and minerals – zinc, silver, lead, aluminium, chromium, copper, nickel; oil and gas; a traditional ferrous vertical including iron ore and steel; and power, including coal and renewable energy; and is now foraying into manufacturing of semiconductors and display glass. Once demerged, each independent entity will have greater freedom to grow to its potential and true value via an independent management, capital allocation and niche strategies for growth. It will also give global and Indian investors potential to invest in their preferred vertical, broadening the investor base for Vedanta assets.

In pursuit of this goal, the Vedanta Limited Board approved a pure-play, asset-owner business

model that will ultimately result in six separate listed companies, namely:

• Vedanta Aluminium

• Vedanta Oil & Gas

• Vedanta Power

• Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials

• Vedanta Base Metals

• Vedanta Limited

Details of each of the six listed entities:



Vedanta Aluminium: The Company’s Jharsuguda facility is the largest single-location aluminium smelting facility outside of China, and recently saw its capacity ramp up to 1.8 MTPA. It is accompanied by Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd. (BALCO – a 51 per cent owned subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, taking the total group capacity to 2.4 MTPA)

Vedanta Power: Vedanta Power is one of the largest private independent power players in India and backed by one of the world’s fastest growing power markets and a favourable political climate.

Vedanta Base Metals: The proposed Vedanta Base Metals unit will contain a mix of strong international base metal production assets, growth projects and downstream businesses that feed directly into the supply chain for metals critical to global energy transition.

Vedanta Oil & Gas: Vedanta’s oil & gas is the largest private oil, gas and sweet crude exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India’s domestic crude oil production.

Vedanta Steel & Ferrous: Vedanta’s Iron Ore Business includes Iron Ore Goa, Iron Ore Karnataka, Liberia as well as VAB (Value Added Business). The company has aspirations to more than double annual iron ore production, from assets in India and Liberia to 13MT by 2025.

Vedanta Ltd: The currently listed entity will house the manufacturing of LCD and display glass, the semiconductor business, the stainless business and the stake in Hindustan Zinc.

Rationale for Demerger: