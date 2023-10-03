VAAYU-A CENTRE FOR HOLISTIC CARE OF PULMONARY HEALTH INAUGURATED IN JAYANAGAR, BANGALORE

Bangalore

A state of the art facility & a unique centre for holistic care of pulmonary health – ‘VAAYU Chest and Sleep Services’ and ‘VAAYU Pulmonary Wellness & Rehabilitation Centre’ has been inaugurated in Jayanagar, Bangalore recently by Dr Ravindra Mehta, a leading pulmonologist in the city. VAAYU was inaugurated and graced by Chief Guest Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka, Shri. Narayana Murthy and Smt. Sudha Murty.

Joining them were distinguished Pulmonologists and survivors of various lung ailments who came together to share their stories and perspectives on respiratory disease management.

Distinguished Pulmonologists shared their perspective on Lung Health and endorsed the need for treating respiratory diseases using innovative, low-cost solutions and other modalities such as Pulmonary Wellness and Rehabilitation.

Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka & environmentalist, 112 who has been under the care of Dr. Mehta for several years, shared her experiences and gratitude for the care she received over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, founder of VAAYU, Dr. Ravindra Mehta stressed that “Lungs are vulnerable to various environmental insults including air pollution, infections, and allergens. Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are among the world’s biggest health concerns today. Post Covid, there has been an explosion of lung disease and we realized the urgent need for innovative methods to treat lung diseases. VAAYU has been created to respond to the rapidly increasing lung health issues using innovative, low-cost methods of treatment. A much needed and not easily available entity is Pulmonary wellness and rehabilitation – a holistic way of getting people with chronic lung diseases back on their feet.”

Despite the severity of their respiratory diseases, patients today face countless challenges to care. VAAYU is equipped with end-to-end technology and skilled experts to impact people’s lives in a meaningful way, added Dr Mehta.

The centre will have experienced pulmonologists, speciality services for asthma and other lung disorders, advanced diagnostics, paediatric pulmonology treatment, and an allergy centre, among other services, all under one roof.

The centre also conducted free-of-cost testing and screening of respiratory issues for few construction workers and plans to do this highly-subsidised screening for construction workers, traffic police personnel and Darshini workers at least once a month.