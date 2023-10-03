इंडियन आवाज़     03 Oct 2023 03:00:59      انڈین آواز

VAAYU-A CENTRE FOR HOLISTIC CARE OF PULMONARY HEALTH INAUGURATED IN JAYANAGAR, BANGALORE

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Bangalore

A state of the art facility & a unique centre for holistic care of pulmonary health – ‘VAAYU Chest and Sleep Services’ and ‘VAAYU Pulmonary Wellness & Rehabilitation Centre’ has been inaugurated in Jayanagar, Bangalore recently by Dr Ravindra Mehta, a leading pulmonologist in the city. VAAYU was inaugurated and graced by Chief Guest Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka, Shri. Narayana Murthy and Smt. Sudha Murty.

Joining them were distinguished Pulmonologists and survivors of various lung ailments who came together to share their stories and perspectives on respiratory disease management.

Distinguished Pulmonologists shared their perspective on Lung Health and endorsed the need for treating respiratory diseases using innovative, low-cost solutions and other modalities such as Pulmonary Wellness and Rehabilitation.

Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka & environmentalist, 112 who has been under the care of Dr. Mehta for several years, shared her experiences and gratitude for the care she received over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, founder of VAAYU, Dr. Ravindra Mehta stressed that “Lungs are vulnerable to various environmental insults including air pollution, infections, and allergens. Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are among the world’s biggest health concerns today. Post Covid, there has been an explosion of lung disease and we realized the urgent need for innovative methods to treat lung diseases. VAAYU has been created to respond to the rapidly increasing lung health issues using innovative, low-cost methods of treatment. A much needed and not easily available entity is Pulmonary wellness and rehabilitation – a holistic way of getting people with chronic lung diseases back on their feet.”

Despite the severity of their respiratory diseases, patients today face countless challenges to care. VAAYU is equipped with end-to-end technology and skilled experts to impact people’s lives in a meaningful way, added Dr Mehta.

The centre will have experienced pulmonologists, speciality services for asthma and other lung disorders, advanced diagnostics, paediatric pulmonology treatment, and an allergy centre, among other services, all under one roof.

The centre also conducted free-of-cost testing and screening of respiratory issues for few construction workers and plans to do this highly-subsidised screening for construction workers, traffic police personnel and Darshini workers at least once a month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

لوک سبھا اسپیکر نے صفائی مہم میں حصہ لیا۔

،پارلیمنٹ کے احاطے میں صفائی مہم کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔، نئی ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped sphere of Earth’s influence: ISRO

AMN India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence today by trav ...

@Powered By: Logicsart