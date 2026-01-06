The Indian Awaaz

US will not govern Venezuela, but use oil blockades to force political change, says Marco Rubio

Jan 6, 2026

Washington says the US will not govern Venezuela, but use oil blockades to force political change. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States will not take a day-to-day role in governing Venezuela but will enforce the existing oil quarantine on the country. This comes just a day after President Donald Trump suggested the US would take direct control of the country following the dramatic capture of Nicolás Maduro by American forces. 

Rubio’s statements on TV talk shows seemed designed to temper concerns that the assertive action to achieve regime change in Venezuela might lead the US into another prolonged foreign intervention or failed attempt at nation-building. Rubio offered a more nuanced take, saying the U.S. would continue to enforce an oil quarantine that was already in place on sanctioned tankers before Maduro was removed from power early Saturday and use that leverage as a means to press policy changes in Venezuela.

