US Warns ‘All Options on the Table’ as Iran Slams Washington at UN Over Unrest

The United States on Thursday warned that “all options remain on the table” over the situation in Iran, as sharp exchanges unfolded during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the country’s recent unrest. Washington’s remarks drew strong condemnation from Tehran, which accused the US of exploiting the UN platform and actively fueling violence inside Iran.

Speaking at the meeting requested by the United States, Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gholamhossein Darzi, denounced Washington’s approach as “shameful,” saying the US had turned the Security Council into “a scene for theater” through unfounded allegations. He said such actions were part of a broader US effort to “dismantle and disgrace the United Nations system.”

The Security Council session focused on demonstrations in Iran triggered by severe economic hardships, including soaring inflation and a collapsing currency. Iranian officials said initially peaceful protests were turned into violent riots due to foreign interference, particularly by the United States and Israel. According to Tehran, armed groups attacked public property, including mosques and infrastructure, leading to casualties among civilians and security forces.

Iranian authorities claim dozens of civilians and security personnel were killed, alleging that intelligence, logistical, operational and financial support for the riots came from Washington and Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

During the meeting, the US delegation, led by Ambassador Mike Waltz, voiced support for what it described as the “brave people of Iran,” stressing that the United States was considering all possible options in response to what it termed regime repression. Reinforcing that stance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had conveyed to Iran that “if the killing continues, there will be grave consequences,” adding that the situation was being closely monitored.

Responding to the US statements, Darzi accused Washington of relying on “lies, distortions of facts, and deliberate disinformation” to conceal its direct role in steering unrest toward violence. He reminded the Council of past US actions against Iran, including the 1953 coup, support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war, and the 1988 downing of Iran Air Flight 655 that killed 290 civilians, arguing that these episodes reveal the true nature of America’s claimed support for the Iranian people.

The Iranian envoy warned that any threat or use of force under the pretext of protecting protesters would violate international law and the UN Charter, urging the Security Council to reject such moves before the crisis escalates further.

Russia backed Iran’s position, with its UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya calling US rhetoric “dangerous and irresponsible.” He said hostile external forces were attempting to exploit the situation to undermine Iran’s sovereignty and urged Washington to stop acting as a “global judge.”

China also rejected US threats of force, cautioning against interference in Iran’s internal affairs. Beijing warned that escalating tensions could destabilize the wider West Asia region and called on all sides to exercise restraint and avoid pushing the region toward “the law of the jungle.”

The United Nations has appealed for maximum restraint, independent investigations into the violence, and de-escalation, as the Security Council weighs the broader international implications of the unfolding crisis.

