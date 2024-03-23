US Senate Passes $1.2 Trillion Funding Package After Last-Minute Agreement, Averts Partial Government Shutdown

AMN / WEB DESK

The US Senate has passed the 1.2 trillion dollar funding package today after a last-minute agreement, averting a partial government shutdown. The funding legislation was approved by a vote of 74-24 more than two hours after the midnight deadline for passage of the critical legislation that was approved by the House of Representatives on Friday. The package includes funding for a slate of critical government operations, including the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State, and the legislative branch. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The legislation brings an end to months of acrimonious wrangling between the two main parties.