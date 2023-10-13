US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the Jordanian capital of Amman. Mr Blinken is on an extensive tour of West Asia, which began on Thursday with his arrival in Israel. Earlier, he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and President Isaac Herzog to extend America’s unwavering support to the country after the attack by Hamas. This visit aims to locate the hostages, including American citizens, captured by Hamas and to secure their release.

After Jordan, Mr Blinken is expected to visit Qatar. The US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, has also reached Israel for talks with his Israeli counterpart.