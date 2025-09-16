The Indian Awaaz

US President Trump Pledges Full Legal Action in Dallas Killing of Indian National

Sep 16, 2025

US President Donald Trump has promised that the accused of the brutal killing of an Indian national will face the full force of the law and will be charged with first-degree murder. Trump said that this person was previously arrested for terrible crimes but was released under Joe Biden’s rule. 

An Indian national, Chandra Nagamallaiah Annamalai, was killed in Dallas, Texas, by an undocumented immigrant in Texas on the  10th of this month. The accused,  37-year-old Martinez was arrested and charged with capital murder.  

